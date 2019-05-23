Home

BERNARD HAUSER


BERNARD HAUSER Bernard "Bernie" Hauser, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Boulder City. He was born November 14, 1930 in Burlington, IA. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 52 years; their son, John (Jennifer); grandson, Cameron; brother, Father Albert Hauser, of Kansas; and sisters, Roberta Amenell, of Iowa and Mary Lewis, of Illinois. He lived a long and fruitful life and will be greatly missed. The memorial Mass was held Wednesday, May 22. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in Boulder City Review on May 23, 2019
