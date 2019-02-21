|
DICK CLONINGER Dick De'Ayne Cloninger, age 77, passed away at his home in Boulder City, February 9, 2019. He was born December 12, 1941, in Billings, MT, to O'Detta and Wayne Cloninger. Dick married Shirley Meyer in 1978 in Kingman, AZ. Shortly after they moved from Arizona to Boulder City. Dick was a lifetime member of the Elks and he loved to golf. Dick is survived by his wife, Shirley Cloninger; sons, Cole (Shelly) Cloninger, Rick Cloninger, and Todd Cloninger; stepchildren,n Lori (Roger) Williams, Scott Weisrock, and Terri Seifert; brother, Larry (Diane) Cloninger; and 11 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Sat., March 2, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge 1217 Nevada Hwy, Boulder City, NV 89005. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in Boulder City Review on Feb. 21, 2019