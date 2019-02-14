Home

DON THOMPSON


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DON THOMPSON Obituary
DON THOMPSON Don Thompson, "The Crystal Wizard," passed away in peace February 7, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Ginger Joyce Thompson, loving father to Dan Thompson, grandfather to Kelsey, Casey, and Carlo, brother to Gary Thompson, son of Patience Newman Harvey and Julius Thompson, and stepson to Lucille Thompson. Along with his partner, Scott Beldin, Don brought smiles and happiness to people throughout the world with his comedian unicycle act "The Volantes." He also loved glass blowing and his glass demonstrations entertained people for years. Don radiated love, kindness, and smiles to everyone who touched his life. If the world were full of Don's, it would be a better place. The family is holding a private service and celebration. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in Boulder City Review on Feb. 14, 2019
