DONALD BETZLER Donald Clement Betzler, aged 98, passed away peacefully at his home November 12, 2019. He was born August 8, 1921 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to George and Grace Betzler. Don served his country as an officer in the US Army, active duty between 1942 and 1946, stationed at RAF Burtonwood, the largest and longest running WW II air field in Britain. Upon his return stateside, he married Mary Bartell September 6, 1947 in Union, New Jersey. After starting a family in New Jersey, Don, Mary and their children moved to Houston then Klein, TX where he pursued a dual career, one of which was in the oil business and another as an officer in the US Army Reserves. Following retirement from the US Army in 1976 with the rank of Colonel and an early retirement from Exxon, Don and Mary lived in Colorado for a brief time, then moved to Boulder City 36 years ago. Don was one of the founding members of Faith Christian Church and often shared his engaging sense of humor and love of college basketball with family, friends, and the Faith Christian congregation. Don loved and was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Mary; his sister, Grace; son Donald; and grandson Shane. Don is survived by his daughter Pam (Dennis); three sons David (Paula), Doug (Dawnne), and Cy (Anna); three grandsons David, Chad (Jessica), and Chaisson; and three great grandchildren Shea, Enzo, and Carlie. Services will be held at 10:40 am on November 22nd at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Boulder City. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Don's name to the . Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in Boulder City Review on Nov. 21, 2019