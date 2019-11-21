Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
833 Nevada Highway Ste 1
Boulder City, NV 89005
(702) 294-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD BETZLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD BETZLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD BETZLER Obituary
DONALD BETZLER Donald Clement Betzler, aged 98, passed away peacefully at his home November 12, 2019. He was born August 8, 1921 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to George and Grace Betzler. Don served his country as an officer in the US Army, active duty between 1942 and 1946, stationed at RAF Burtonwood, the largest and longest running WW II air field in Britain. Upon his return stateside, he married Mary Bartell September 6, 1947 in Union, New Jersey. After starting a family in New Jersey, Don, Mary and their children moved to Houston then Klein, TX where he pursued a dual career, one of which was in the oil business and another as an officer in the US Army Reserves. Following retirement from the US Army in 1976 with the rank of Colonel and an early retirement from Exxon, Don and Mary lived in Colorado for a brief time, then moved to Boulder City 36 years ago. Don was one of the founding members of Faith Christian Church and often shared his engaging sense of humor and love of college basketball with family, friends, and the Faith Christian congregation. Don loved and was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Mary; his sister, Grace; son Donald; and grandson Shane. Don is survived by his daughter Pam (Dennis); three sons David (Paula), Doug (Dawnne), and Cy (Anna); three grandsons David, Chad (Jessica), and Chaisson; and three great grandchildren Shea, Enzo, and Carlie. Services will be held at 10:40 am on November 22nd at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Boulder City. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Don's name to the . Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in Boulder City Review on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -