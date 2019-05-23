Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
833 Nevada Highway Ste 1
Boulder City, NV 89005
(702) 294-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for HARLAN NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARLAN NELSON


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
HARLAN NELSON Obituary
HARLAN NELSON Harlan Richard Nelson passed away May 4, 2019. He was born May 20, 1933 in Fremont, NE to Melvin Nelson and Marjorie Goldbeck. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Teetz Nelson; five children; three stepchildren; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harlan worked as a welder and millwright for years. He moved with his wife from Hillsboro, OR to Boulder City in 2000. No services will be held. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in Boulder City Review on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
Download Now