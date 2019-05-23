|
HARLAN NELSON Harlan Richard Nelson passed away May 4, 2019. He was born May 20, 1933 in Fremont, NE to Melvin Nelson and Marjorie Goldbeck. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Teetz Nelson; five children; three stepchildren; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harlan worked as a welder and millwright for years. He moved with his wife from Hillsboro, OR to Boulder City in 2000. No services will be held. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in Boulder City Review on May 23, 2019