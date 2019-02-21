Home

Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
833 Nevada Highway Ste 1
Boulder City, NV 89005
(702) 294-3000
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
8:30 AM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Boulder City, NV
HELEN STERLING Helen Irene (Avery) Sterling, 93, passed away February 9, 2019. She was born in Pueblo, CO September 1, 1925. She has resided in Boulder City, for the last 36 years. Helen will be remembered as a loving mother and friend. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy. Helen is survived by her partner, of 30 years, Warren Nelson; her three daughters, Dianna, Carol and Carolyn (Suzie); three sons, Joseph Richard, Kenneth, and David; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Services will be at 8:40 a.m. Fri., March 1, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in Boulder City Review on Feb. 21, 2019
