JOHN SNEED III Obituary
JOHN H. SNEED III John H. Sneed III, 63, of Boulder City, passed away May 2, 2019. He was born March 14, 1956 in Pontiac, Mich. and served his country in the United States Navy. John worked for the Bureau of Reclamation as a computer operator prior to retiring. He had a passion for shooting and volunteered and taught classes for the BC Pistol and Gun Club. John was an avid gamer and inveterate traveler. He was also a founding member of the Boulder City United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Sneed. John is survived by his sister, Cheryl Sneed; and brother, Andrew Sneed. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 29 in the chapel at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in Boulder City Review on May 23, 2019
