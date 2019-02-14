|
JULIE ANN MERCHEN Julie Ann Merchen, age 52, of Boulder City, passed away at home January 27, 2019. She was born December 14, 1966, in Billings, MT, to George Matthew Merchen and Marilynn Catherine Wichman Merchen. She graduated from Billings Central High School in 1985. In 1995 she moved to Boulder City for work with the Bureau of Reclamation in the water control division. From the water control division she worked as the events coordinator and worked until her health would not allow her to anymore. Julie Ann enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with her family. She was strong faith and was a member of the Catholic Church. She is survived by her partner, Mike Esquivel; son, Jesse George Esquivel; father, George Merchen; mother, Marilynn Merchen; and a sister, Carol Heath. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in Boulder City Review on Feb. 14, 2019